Attitude Mom’s Inspirational Journey to Success: How a Founder’s Experience Created an Award-Winning Brand

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 31 October 2025 – At the prestigious Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2025 Thailand, Attitude Mom wasn’t just recognized for its products—it was celebrated for its purpose. The trusted Thai brand, built on a foundation of innovation and community support for mothers, was honored with the Inspirational Brand Award at the awards ceremony held on 22 August at The Athenee Hotel in Bangkok. This accolade is a testament to Attitude Mom’s unwavering commitment to empowering mothers throughout their breastfeeding journeys.

The brand’s inspiring identity is rooted in the personal story of its Founder and Managing Director, Mrs. Suree Kunmongkolwut. After facing nursing challenges with her first child, she gained a newfound expertise with her second, and from this life-changing experience, Attitude Mom was born. Her mission was clear: to create products that support mothers by instilling confidence and providing comfort, ensuring that no mother feels alone on her breastfeeding journey.

Since its launch in 2015 with the “Active” breast pump, Attitude Mom has consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation. It has a track record of developing groundbreaking products, including “Easy Life,” its first hands-free breast pump in 2022, and the world’s first breast pump capable of operating at a 180-degree angle, “Galaxy III,” in 2024. Most recently, the brand unveiled “Easy Life III” in 2025, an app-controlled breast pump that offers modern mothers unparalleled convenience.

Attitude Mom’s success is built on more than just its innovative products. The brand’s commitment to mothers extends to its core services, which include daily online consultations and educational seminars. It has also expanded its reach internationally, beginning with Laos and Cambodia, bringing its high-quality products to a wider regional audience. This dedication to continuous improvement, driven by feedback from mothers, has solidified its position as a trusted companion and a leader in the market.

As Attitude Mom looks to the future, it remains dedicated to its core mission. The company plans to continue its global expansion and to develop even more advanced products, helping mothers and babies worldwide benefit from the best breastfeeding solutions. By combining its passion for innovation with a deep commitment to its community, Attitude Mom continues to redefine the breastfeeding experience for mothers everywhere.

