Advocacy – World Cities Day 2025 – Palestine Forum of New Zealand – Aotearoa

Source: Palestine Forum of New Zealand – Aotearoa

Today, on World Cities Day, we join the global community in reflecting on the importance of sustainable, inclusive, and resilient urban spaces. This year’s theme — “Financing a Sustainable Urban Future for All” — carries special meaning when viewed through the lens of Palestinian cities and their enduring struggle for life, justice, and freedom.

Across Gaza, Jerusalem, Hebron, Nablus, and Ramallah, Palestinians face immense challenges to urban development under ongoing occupation and blockade. Restrictions on movement, land confiscation, and repeated destruction of infrastructure have deeply affected the ability of Palestinian cities to grow freely and sustainably.

Yet despite these challenges, Palestinian cities remain symbols of resilience and hope. From community-driven rebuilding projects in Gaza to innovative renewable energy and urban farming initiatives in the West Bank, Palestinians continue to find creative ways to sustain life, preserve culture, and strengthen local communities — even in the face of adversity.

As we mark World Cities Day, the Palestine Forum of New Zealand – Aotearoa stands in solidarity with the people of Palestine and their right to build, live, and thrive in just and sustainable cities.

True urban sustainability cannot exist where basic human rights are denied. A world committed to sustainable urban futures must also be committed to freedom, equality, and justice for the people of Palestine.

Let this day remind us that the struggle for sustainable cities is inseparable from the struggle for human dignity — and that Palestine, too, must be part of that shared global future.

Palestine Forum of New Zealand

MIL OSI