VIOMI Launches New AI Water Purifier “inno” in Malaysia, Appoints Shila Amzah as Brand Ambassador

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 October 2025 – VIOMI, a leading global brand specializing in AI-driven water purification technology, officially launched its latest countertop AI water purifier, “inno”, in Malaysia. The launch event featured Malaysia’s renowned singer Shila Amzah, who was recently appointed as VIOMI’s Brand Ambassador. Shila attended the event in person, joining distinguished guests and media representatives to witness the debut of this innovative product that blends healthy hydration with intelligent technology.

Mr. Chen Xiaoping, Founder and CEO of VIOMI Technology, shared during his speech: “VIOMI is a NASDAQ-listed enterprise dedicated to advancing AI water purification technology. We are thrilled to introduce our latest innovation to Malaysia — a market we view as a vital part of our global expansion strategy.”

Addressing Malaysia’s Water Quality Challenges

Malaysia continues to face significant challenges related to heavy metal contamination and microplastic pollution. In response, VIOMI developed inno, a high-performance AI water purifier specifically designed for local water conditions. With enhanced filtration precision and intelligent adaptability, inno aims to provide Malaysian households with a safer, smarter, and more enjoyable drinking water experience.

A New Standard for Healthy Drinking Water

Equipped with advanced multi-stage filtration and AI-powered remineralization, inno not only removes harmful impurities but also infuses water with strontium — a beneficial mineral known for improving calcium absorption and supporting bone, teeth, and cardiovascular health.

The result is naturally smoother, sweeter-tasting water, making inno an ideal choice for families, including children and the elderly.

Elegant, Space-Saving Design

Designed for modern homes, inno features an ultra-slim, tankless body just 13cm thick, saving valuable countertop space while maintaining a sleek and minimalist aesthetic. It seamlessly fits into various interior styles, combining beauty, practicality, and convenience.

Smart Control at Your Fingertips

Through the VIOMI Smart App, users can easily monitor real-time water quality, filter lifespan, and temperature settings. The app also supports remote cooling activation and precise temperature control (adjustable by 1°C or 5°C), ideal for different usage scenarios such as making tea, coffee, or baby formula.

With UV sterilization and 6-stage precision filtration, inno ensures every drop is clean, mineral-balanced, and safe to drink.

Eco-Friendly and Economical

Inno delivers up to 3,600 liters of purified water, equivalent to reducing the use of over 7,000 plastic bottles. The filter replacement process is designed for user convenience — tool-free, quick, and easy, allowing for long-lasting performance and sustainability.

Shila Amzah: A Voice for Health and Style

At the event, Shila Amzah shared her enthusiasm for the partnership: “I’m delighted to represent VIOMI and to introduce a smart water purifier that truly cares about family health. Inno not only looks stylish, but also transforms our daily hydration into a healthier and more enjoyable experience.”

The VIOMI AI Water Purifier “inno” is now officially available in the Malaysian market. Consumers can enjoy a two-year warranty, along with free delivery and installation services.

