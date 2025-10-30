Tourism – Iconic Queenstown wine brand earns global recognition for luxury stays

Source: Gibbston Valley

Gibbston Valley Lodge & Spa has been awarded a prestigious Michelin Key, marking a significant milestone in the brand’s expansion into luxury hospitality alongside its renowned heritage wine offering.

The accolade, announced earlier this month, places the lodge among just 19 properties in New Zealand recognised for delivering “a very special stay” by Michelin’s global hotel inspectors.

Gibbston Valley chief operating officer Ashling Swirtz says the recognition reflects the company’s commitment to doing the little things exceptionally well. “We aim to create genuinely memorable stays that are also deeply connected to Gibbston Valley’s winemaking legacy.

“Our brand is one of the most recognised wine brands in New Zealand. We’ve always been a tourist destination, but opening the lodge in 2019 was our first venture into five-star luxury,” says Swirtz.

“The two sides of the business – heritage wine and high-end hospitality – have meshed together incredibly well. We’ve worked hard to create a seamless experience that honours both.”

“All attention to detail has gone into the experience we’re providing for the guests. From the unique Vinotherapy Renewal treatment in the spa to the architectural design of the lodge building with its striking roofline and feature fireplace, we’ve created something that feels both luxurious and deeply connected to who we are as a brand.”

Long known for its pioneering vine plantings and unique wine cave experience, Gibbston Valley has quietly built a reputation for understated luxury since opening its lodge and spa. Positioned above the first vineyard block ever planted in the valley, the property features 24 architecturally designed villas, an award-winning spa, and a fine-dining restaurant.

The spa at Gibbston Valley has been recognised as New Zealand’s Best Resort Spa for six years running at the World Spa Awards.

The Michelin Key programme, launched globally in 2024, evaluates hotels on five universal criteria: architecture and design, service quality, personality and character, value for money, and contribution to the local setting. Inspectors visit anonymously and award keys to properties that stand out for their excellence.

Of the New Zealand properties awarded keys this year, seven are located in the Central Otago and Queenstown Lakes districts, highlighting the strength of the region’s luxury tourism offering and the distinct, beautiful stays available in this part of the country.

“Receiving this award places us alongside some of the most prestigious names in luxury hospitality in New Zealand. It’s a privilege to be recognised among such company,” says Swirtz.

Looking ahead, Gibbston Valley Lodge & Spa is preparing for a busy summer season, with a new Wine Lovers’ packages launching soon. In December, the winery will celebrate the 30th anniversary of its iconic wine cave.

For more information, visit http://www.gibbstonvalleylodgeandspa.co.nz

About Gibbston Valley

Gibbston Valley is Queenstown’s leading wine and experience destination. The award-winning Gibbston Valley Wines is a premium organic wine brand, and its Cellar Door and Wine Cave are among the Southern Lakes’ top visitor experiences. The Gibbston Valley Lodge & Spa offers luxury accommodation and a renowned day spa, named ‘New Zealand’s Best Resort Spa’ for six consecutive years. The soon-to-open Gibbston Valley Golf Course and Clubhouse will further enhance the curated wine and hospitality destination, set in the heart of the beautiful Gibbston Valley. www.gibbstonvalley.com

