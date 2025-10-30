Population growth slows in all regions – Subnational population estimates: At 30 June 2025 – Stats NZ news story and information release

Population growth slows in all regions – news story

29 October 2025

Population growth slowed in all of Aotearoa New Zealand’s 16 regions in the year ended June 2025, according to provisional estimates released by Stats NZ today.

“Lower net migration gains in the June 2025 year led to slower population growth across all regions,” population estimates, projections, and coverage spokesperson Victoria Treliving said.

New Zealand’s resident population grew 0.7 percent in the year ending June 2025, to 5.3 million people. This growth was slower than in the previous two June years (2.3 percent in 2023 and 1.7 percent in 2024).

For the first time since 2013 – excluding the COVID-19 pandemic years of 2021 and 2022 – natural increase (births minus deaths) made a larger contribution to population growth than net migration (arrivals minus departures).

