Fire Safety – Pause and Plan before Burning Storm Debris

As the clean-up from last week’s storm continues, Fire and Emergency is asking farmers and lifestyle block owners in Otago and Southland to pause and plan before starting to burn debris.

Otago District Manager Craig Geddes says people might be tempted to push fallen branches, broken fence posts and other debris into piles near where they fell and set them alight, but he says a more deliberate approach will be much safer and effective and will prevent fires from getting out of control.

“The last thing anyone needs now is for their fire to escape and cause more damage to their own property or the neighbours.”

He adds that many firefighters are also trying to clear and repair the damage on their own properties after the storm. “They too will appreciate people being extra careful to avoid causing unwanted fires at this time.”

Southland District Manager Julian Tohiariki says it’s understandable that people are keen to clear their properties. “We’d like to remind everyone to be cautious and make sure their burn piles are a manageable size and extinguished properly so they don’t reignite and get out of hand, given that we are in our windy season.”

There is extensive guidance about burning on www.checkitsalright.nz including a simple "can I light a fire" tool.

Tips include:

– Place the burn pile on the lee side (sheltered side) at least 30 metres away from trees, hedges, sheds or other structures, and avoid powerlines.

– Create a five-metre wide fire break to stop a creeping ground fire

– Let the material dry out. Newly fallen branches and other green material will not burn cleanly, creating more smoke.

– Before burning, always go to www.checkitsalright.nz to check that it is safe to burn and see any restrictions for your location, including if you need a fire permit.

People should also check their local council’s restrictions on outdoor burning and be mindful of their regional council air quality rules.