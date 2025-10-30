Chubb Life Hong Kong’s “Every Wish Lasts” Honoured at the Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2025

Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 October 2025 – Chubb Life Hong Kong has proudly announced that its “Every Wish Lasts” campaign has won the “Outstanding Integrated Marketing Strategies Award” at the Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2025, organized by the Hong Kong Federation of Insurers.

At the heart of the “Every Wish Lasts” campaign is Chubb Life Hong Kong’s resolve to understand and address the real needs of its customers. “Every Wish Lasts” is inspired by empathy-driven innovation and insights from the company’s survey that found that 97% of people feel uncomfortable discussing death, and a significant 71% had yet to discuss this topic with their loved ones. To bridge this gap, the initiative fostered conversations about end-of-life planning through an immersive art experience, street art installations, and film screenings, inspiring the Hong Kong community to reflect on the lasting impact of their legacy.

Belinda Au, President of Chubb Life Hong Kong and Head of North Asia, said, “This recognition is a testament of our ongoing dedication to customer-centric innovation. “Every Wish Lasts” has successfully transformed a traditionally taboo topic into an opportunity for heartfelt dialogue and thoughtful planning, empowering our customers to create legacies that truly matter to them and their families.”

The Hong Kong Insurance Awards highlight outstanding achievements and innovation within Hong Kong’s insurance industry. Building on last year’s success, Chubb Life Hong Kong has once again demonstrated its commitment to excellence with another notable achievement at this year’s Awards.

