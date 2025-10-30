China Eastern Airlines to Launch First Mainland China Flights to Argentina, Completing Global Six-Continent Network

Source: Media Outreach

SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 October 2025 – China Eastern Airlines will launch a new route connecting Shanghai to Argentina via New Zealand by the end of this year, a milestone that will make it the first airline based in mainland China to offer passenger flights to all six inhabited continents, the company announced Sunday at the 2025 North Bund International Aviation Forum.

The new service underscores the rapid global expansion of Chinese carriers and their strategic role in building China-led international aviation networks. Upon launch, China Eastern Airlines will also rank first among all mainland Chinese airlines in the number of international destinations served.

The announcement was among a series of developments unveiled at the forum, which has become a key platform for showcasing China’s aviation ambitions. Other key releases included:

A new international transfer brand, “Shanghai to the World, Seamless Transfers” from Shanghai Airport Authority.

A joint report on Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) technology by the Shanghai Science and Technology Commission and East China Normal University.

The 2025 China Transport Airport Development Index from the China Civil Airports Association, which indicated a 13.4% industry growth since 2019.

Strategic Hub and Traffic Growth

Supporting its global network push, China Eastern Airlines has established Shanghai Pudong International Airport as a major transfer hub. In 2024, the airline facilitated 8.36 million international transfer passengers at the airport, accounting for 80.9% of its total transfer traffic. This figure grew to 4.8 million in the first half of 2025, a year-on-year increase of 26.8%.

Since the beginning of 2024, China Eastern Airlines has launched 23 new medium- and long-haul international routes, expanding its network to 21 countries involved in the “Belt and Road” Initiative.

Forum Focuses on “Aviation+” Integration

The forum, themed “Innovation and Intelligence: Shaping Aviation’s Next Era,” also highlighted cross-sector business models under the “Aviation+” initiative, integrating air travel with culture, tourism, and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions).

China Eastern Airlines showcased its AI-powered digital assistant “Dongdong” and a physical robot “Xiaodong,” and introduced a “China Pass” card offering discounts and services to inbound travelers.

The 2025 North Bund International Aviation Forum was organized by Ministry of Transport of the People’s Republic of China and the Shanghai Municipal People’s Government.

