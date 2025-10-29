Warrant to arrest: Aaliyah Ah Tong

Source: New Zealand Police

Police are appealing to the public for information on the whereabouts of Aaliyah Ah Tong, 20, who has a warrant for her arrest.

Police believe someone may have information on her whereabouts.

Ah Tong is known to have connections in the Canterbury region.

Anyone with information is urged not to approach her and instead to call 111 immediately and quote file number 251003/3795.

Alternatively information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

