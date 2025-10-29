Update: Police arrest two men in relation to Te Puke homicide

Source: New Zealand Police

Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Natalie Flowerdew-Brown, Western Bay of Plenty Area Investigations Manager:

Police have arrested two men wanted in relation to death of Tristan Oakes, 29, in Te Puke on Saturday 25 October.

The two men are aged 39 and 40.

Both men will appear in the Tauranga District Court tomorrow on the charge intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Tristan died in hospital on Saturday, after being critically injured when shot at his Te Puke home.

Our thoughts are with this friends and family at this difficult time.

Police would like to thank the community for their assistance during the investigation.

