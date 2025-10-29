Pet bonds for renters start 1 December

Source: New Zealand Government

The Government has confirmed that from 1 December 2025, changes to the Residential Tenancies Act will give tenants with pets greater choice when looking for a rental property, Housing Minister Chris Bishop, Deputy Prime Minister David Seymour and Associate Housing Minister Tama Potaka say.

“These reforms are a win-win for tenants and landlords and are a pawsitive step forward,” Mr Bishop says.

“Pets are part of the family for many households. Around 64 per cent of Kiwi homes include at least one. Anyone who’s tried to find a pet-friendly rental knows how ruff it can be.

“From 1 December, the pet bonds system will begin. This means Tenancy Services’ bond system will enable landlords and tenants to lodge pet bonds for new tenancies, add a pet bond to an existing tenancy when a new pet is introduced, top-up a pet bond if the rent increases and refund a pet bond if the pet is no longer at the property.

Deputy Prime Minister David Seymour says that the policy will fix the problem of tenants being locked out of rental markets due to landlords not being willing to take a risk on tenants with pets.

“There are tenants out there to whom what matters is being able to live in their preferred home with their very good boy,” Mr Seymour says.

“More landlords would be willing to allow pets if they could protect themselves from some of the risks.

“This policy is also important for helping victims of domestic abuse move on with their lives. Often, people stay in relationships to look after pets and become stuck. Helping these people find rentals that are accepting of pets will allow them to move on safely and have a brighter future.”

The new rules include that:

Tenants must have the landlord’s consent to keep a pet but landlords can only withhold consent on reasonable grounds.

Landlords may require a pet bond up to two weeks’ rent, in addition to the existing general tenancy bond.

Tenants will now be liable for all pet damage to properties beyond fair wear and tear

Tenancy Services will enable lodgement, top-ups and refunds of pet bonds and will provide updated guidance and forms ahead of commencement.

“Supporting people to find a pet-friendly rental home is part of the Government’s plan to create a well-functioning rental property market.

“The changes reflect the Government’s focus on practical, balanced solutions that support both renters and property owners,” Mr Potaka says.

“These reforms are about fairness and trust. They make it easier for landlords to say yes, while giving tenants the certainty they need to settle with their pets.

“Our Government is focused on a rental market that works for everyone, whether they be young renters, families, and the people providing homes.”

