Arrests and illicit firearms seized in transnational action

Source: New Zealand Police

A weeklong transnational targeted crackdown on illicit firearms has resulted in 43 arrests and 96 firearms being seized in New Zealand. This was part of a coordinated week-of-action with partner agencies in Australia and New Zealand.

Australian and New Zealand enforcement agencies’ joint intelligence efforts recently reduced the availability of illicit firearms in the community through detection, disruption and enforcement.

The National Illicit Firearms Working Group made up of police from across Australia and New Zealand undertook Operation Black Onyx between Monday 13 October and Sunday 19 October, with agencies working to monitor real-time intelligence and assessments to target persons of interest.

New Zealand Police executed 83 search warrants recovering firearms, firearm parts and ammunition.

Detective Inspector Andrew Alexander, from the National Organised Crime Group for New Zealand Police, says with the combined efforts of our overseas and local partners we have targeted and disrupted criminal activity around illicit firearms.

“The contribution from across the country, from all of our Police Districts and partner agencies, has led to a successful week of disrupting criminals in possession of illegal firearms and provides a real time example of the partnership between New Zealand Police and Te Tari Pūreke – Firearms Safety Authority and the benefits of the Firearms Registry in holding these individuals to account,” he says.

“Utilising our intelligence-led approach to target those in possession of illegal firearms, parts or accessories, without appropriate permits, has ensured that illegal firearms are removed from our streets.”

Throughout New Zealand the operation has led to:

43 arrests, 110 charges

96 firearms seized (which included shotguns, rifles, pistols)

15 firearm parts seized

83 search warrants executed

34 compliance visits.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI