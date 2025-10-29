AFTEC Distils 16 Years of Arts Education Leadership into New Book, Offering a Roadmap for Hong Kong’s Creative Future

Source: Media Outreach

Igniting a Creative Renaissance, New Book Evolving Creative Mindsets Provides the Roadmap to Transform Hong Kong Schools

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 October 2025 – AFTEC today hosted the official book launch for Evolving Creative Mindsets: Thinking Through the Arts, where leading experts from academia and policy research called for a systemic shift in education to secure Hong Kong’s future. The event, held at the Fringe Club, brought together educators, policymakers, and cultural leaders to discuss the critical role of creative learning in an era of global uncertainty.

Authored by Ms Lynn Yau, AFTEC’s Chief Executive Officer, and published by Hong Kong University Press, the book arrives at a pivotal moment. The latest OECD PISA creative thinking assessment has highlighted a global need to strengthen creative skills, and this book offers a timely roadmap for Hong Kong to address this challenge and cultivate a more innovative generation.

A Call to Action: Nurturing ‘First-Class Humans, Not Second-Class Robots’

Speaking at the launch, author Ms Yau said: “For too long, the arts have been perceived as peripheral—for entertainment or school portfolios, but not as a core driver of learning and innovation. This book is a call to action, built on 16 years of frontline work with AFTEC. It demonstrates through real-world case studies how we can bridge the gap between the arts and education. We need to move away from siloed thinking and build a true ecosystem where creative mindsets can flourish. This is not just about creating artists; it’s about nurturing what Andreas Schleicher, Director for Education and Skills at the OECD, calls ‘first-class humans, not second-class robots.’”

Although the arts have been firmly planted in the Hong Kong school system since the 1950s, they are often sacrificed in place of core subjects and preparation for examinations. Drawing on over 16 years of exploration and experience, Yau makes the case that arts are critical to cultivating creative mindsets, which are our best resource for innovating and responding to challenges in this complex world of sudden changes. Through case studies and conversations with practising artists and educators, the book demonstrates why arts and education, two normally discrete disciplines, should be broadly integrated into the local Hong Kong curriculum, and how this can be—and has been—achieved.

The book launch began with a guided exhibition tour led by the AFTEC team, followed by a dynamic panel discussion. Experts including Mr Victor Kwok, Deputy Director of Research at Our Hong Kong Foundation; Professor Anna Hui of City University of Hong Kong; and independent evaluator Mr Robert Li explored the policy barriers, the economic case for investing in creativity, and the practical steps needed to foster a more innovative education system.

Inside the Book: A Blueprint for Transforming Hong Kong’s Schools

Evolving Creative Mindsets: Thinking Through the Arts is a comprehensive guide that deconstructs the challenges and opportunities facing Hong Kong. It explores:

The “Poverty of Imagination”: An analysis of how economic and educational constraints can limit the cognitive and emotional growth of young people, and how the arts can redress this imbalance.

An analysis of how economic and educational constraints can limit the cognitive and emotional growth of young people, and how the arts can redress this imbalance. A Proven Pedagogical Model: Detailed case studies from AFTEC’s programmes, such as the Sm-ART Youth and Bravo! Hong Kong Youth Theatre Awards, which showcase practical methods for fostering creativity, critical thinking, and resilience.

Detailed case studies from AFTEC’s programmes, such as the Sm-ART Youth and Bravo! Hong Kong Youth Theatre Awards, which showcase practical methods for fostering creativity, critical thinking, and resilience. A Blueprint for Policy: A proposal for a phased, 10-year human resources plan designed to cultivate a new generation of “Creative Practitioners” and build a more sophisticated, engaged audience.

A proposal for a phased, 10-year human resources plan designed to cultivate a new generation of “Creative Practitioners” and build a more sophisticated, engaged audience. The Future of Learning: An examination of how skills nurtured through the arts—such as abstract thinking, emotional intelligence, and collaboration—are precisely the competencies demanded by a future global economy where 47% of jobs may be automated.

The book challenges the status quo, urging a move from short-term, “copy-and-paste” collaborations to deep, sustainable partnerships. It critiques the current “service provider” model, where arts groups are hired for one-off school performances, and instead advocates for embedding creative practitioners within the educational fabric. The work has already received high praise from international and local leaders in arts education, policy, and culture (see appendix II).

In her closing remarks, Ms Yau reiterated the book’s central message: “The core question we must ask is how to empower our youth to navigate a world of increasing complexity and ambiguity. The answer lies in evolving our mindsets. This book is an invitation to our entire community—educators, artists, policymakers, and parents—to sit side-by-side and build a truly creative city together. The future starts now.”

This book is intended for policymakers, teaching and learning professionals at K-12 and tertiary levels, visual and performing arts establishments, and arts institutions that nurture educators and artists. The volume will also appeal to readers curious about how and why the arts should be foundational to education and capacity building in the twenty-first century.

The copy is available on https://hkupress.hku.hk/Evolving_Creative_Mindsets

Appendix I: Synopsis

Chapter Synopsis Selected Quote Introduction The introduction establishes the book’s central thesis: Hong Kong’s education system sacrifices the arts, hindering the development of creative mindsets crucial for the 21st century. It defines key terms like “arts-in-education” and presents a roadmap for integrating the arts and education, framing the book as a call to action for policymakers, educators, and artists. “Our best resource is our creative mindset, hence the cultivation of our people.” Part A: Origin Chapter 1: Cracking the Creativity Code: The Future Starts Now This chapter traces two decades of Hong Kong’s education reforms, revealing a persistent gap between policy aspirations for creativity and classroom reality. It makes a powerful economic case for change, citing global reports on the future of work to argue that creative and social intelligence—skills honed by the arts—are essential for the jobs of tomorrow. “Rote learning cannot save jobs. Adaptability and flexibility to deal with suddenness are crucial.” Chapter 2: The Power of Imagination: Redressing Poverty? The author introduces the concept of a “poverty of imagination” as a direct consequence of a deficit-based education system focused on rote learning. The chapter argues that redressing this requires a shift to an asset-based model that uses the arts to release the imagination, making empathy and a belief in alternative futures possible. “As dismal as economic poverty is the poverty of the imagination. In the end, these children may not see alternative ways of living, ways to gain a better quality of being because they are not exposed to, nor do they understand, possibilities and probabilities.” Part B: Passage Chapter 3: In Praise of Gaps: Programming with Voids This chapter details AFTEC’s core strategy: identifying and filling “gaps” in the arts and education ecosystem. Instead of routine programming, the organisation creates targeted projects—from theatre productions that embed learning to cross-sector collaborations with medical schools—that serve as proven models for change and capacity-building. “Gaps need not be ascribed as failings; they can be opportunities to create something of substance to fill the void.” Chapter 4: Passivity to Engagement: Sm-ART Youth Case Study Through a detailed case study of the seminal Sm-ART Youth project, this chapter provides a practical roadmap for transforming passive students into engaged learners. It demonstrates how to cultivate a creative classroom by rethinking the physical environment, building trust, and integrating cultural outings and parent collaboration to foster autonomy and self-expression. “Cookie-cutter activities in which the standardised requirement of the teacher reigning as the sole source of information and students producing the same answers were replaced by authentic experiences that engaged the child’s own experiences, thoughts, and feelings.” Chapter 5: Reflections as Assessment: Acknowledging Considered Thinking This chapter challenges the traditional view of assessment in the arts, moving “from measurement to judgement.” It champions reflective practice—through journals, dialogues, and guided questioning—as a powerful tool to assess and document qualitative growth. Using case studies, it shows how this approach makes intangible changes in students’ confidence and critical thinking visible and valuable. “Assessment and evaluation are about storytelling, that through narratives, we can tell how we are doing what we are doing, thereby giving confirmation to why we should continue (or not) doing it.” Chapter 6: Those COVID Days: The Arts and Well-Being Using the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic as a backdrop, this chapter explores the critical link between the arts and well-being. It documents how AFTEC adapted through a “growth mindset” and presents compelling case studies and international research showing how arts engagement promotes mental health, resilience, and social-emotional learning, especially for the vulnerable youth. “It took a global pandemic to start this conversation.” Part C: Bearing Chapter 7: Creative Mindsets, Creative City: OECD PISA Creative Thinking Test This chapter analyses Hong Kong’s lacklustre performance in the landmark 2022 PISA creative thinking assessment, contrasting it with top-performing economies like Singapore. It argues that the results are a direct reflection of a school system that, despite policy rhetoric, does not systematically cultivate the creative habits of mind needed for a truly innovative city. “If we are indeed to be the East-West Centre for International Cultural Exchange, then the degree of contentment, or complacency, should be a driving force.” Chapter 8: Museums and Performing Spaces: Sites of Creative Learning The author reimagines museums and performance venues not just as places for consumption but as dynamic “Sites of Creative Learning.” The chapter argues that by moving beyond chronological displays and passive viewing, these spaces can become powerful environments for fostering inquiry, critical thinking, and deeper audience engagement. “The tightness of space need not hamper the expanse of the mind. Their evolution as sites of creative learning has immense possibilities.” Chapter 9: Contextualising Human Resource Planning: A Triumvirate Concept This chapter presents a strategic blueprint for developing Hong Kong into an East-West cultural hub by strengthening the “triumvirate” of audience, schools, and creative practitioners. It argues that the current supply-demand imbalance in the arts can be rectified by investing in a recognised, professionalised corps of “Creative Practitioners” who can elevate both arts education and audience sophistication. “Quantity may be good as long as funding lasts; quality delivers higher sustainability through investing in current and future generations.” Chapter 10: Myths and Misunderstandings: Musings and Replies In this concluding chapter, the author directly confronts and debunks common myths about the arts—from the idea that they are merely peripheral to education, to the belief that creativity is only for artists. It serves as a final, passionate plea for a more nuanced and accurate understanding of the value of the arts in society. “The arts have everything to do with everyone if only we manage to open up, through creative learning, to create curiosity and subsequent inquisitiveness.” Epilogue: First-Class Humans The epilogue serves as a powerful concluding call to action. It poses a critical question for Hong Kong’s future: “How can we ensure our young people become first-class humans and not second-class robots?” The answer, the author concludes, lies in systemically embedding creative learning at the heart of education and society. “In space-constrained Hong Kong, physical limitations can inspire the growth of mental capacity when we nurture creative thinking and artistic expression.”

Appendix II: Testimonial

‘Our schools and professional communities increasingly need creatively vibrant learners to succeed. Evolving Creative Mindsets hits the bull’s-eye exactly, showing creative practitioners how the AFTEC approach, proven by research and by similar best practices around the world, effectively develops the innovative learners and active creators we want and need. Bravo.’

– Eric Booth, co-founder of International Teaching Artist Collaborative (ITAC) and author of Making Change: Teaching Artists and Their Role in Shaping a Better World



‘Lynn’s lived experiences are painstakingly distilled into a book that advocates the imminence of creative thinking as a top future skill set and how to cultivate it. This book speaks to those in education, culture and creativity, policy and grant-making, community NGOs, youth development, and even healthcare. Most importantly, this is one for all the parents in the city.’

– Helen So, board member of the Hong Kong Palace Museum

‘Evolving Creative Mindsets is an eloquent, evidence-rich treasure. Lynn Yau weaves Hong Kong’s vivid case studies with universal insights – uniting policy, assessment, well-being, and creative thinking in one compelling narrative. A practical handbook and visionary manifesto, it will inspire educators, policymakers, and artists striving for sustainable, globally resonant arts learning.’

– Anne Bamford, OBE, director of International Research Agency and former Strategic Education, Skills, and Culture Director for the City of London

Hashtag: #AFTEC

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About AFTEC

Advancing creative learning and arts education in Hong Kong

Creativity allows us to recognise potential within ourselves and the world around us. It promotes problem-solving, nurtures relationships, cultivates resilience, and can transform lives in countless ways. At AFTEC, we work with students, educators, and creative practitioners to plant the seeds of creativity in our community—seeds we have seen yield season after season.

As a proudly homegrown Hong Kong organisation, we nurture the city’s greatest natural resource — its people. Through co-designed, collaborative, and inclusive bilingual educational programmes, we create supportive environments where young minds are free to explore, express, and flourish. We spark imagination, build confidence, and foster a sense of growth and belonging together.

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.