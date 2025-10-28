Update: Police seek two men in relation to Te Puke homicide

Source: New Zealand Police

Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Natalie Flowerdew-Brown, Western Bay of Plenty Area Investigations Manager:

A homicide investigation is continuing following the death of a man in Te Puke on Saturday 25 October.

Police can now name the victim of the homicide as Tristan Oakes, aged 29.

Tristan died in hospital on Saturday, after being critically injured when shot at his Te Puke home.

Police have identified two men we wish to speak to in relation to Tristan’s death.

They are Kanan Clarke, aged 39, and Joseph Yorke, aged 40.

Both men are considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone who has information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Police and quote file number 251025/0395.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

