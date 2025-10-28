Police float gentle reminder for public following water rescues

Source: New Zealand Police

The crew aboard the Police Eagle helicopter had their work cut out for them during the long weekend, assisting with a number of water rescues across Tāmaki Makaurau.

On Saturday evening Police received a report of a boat which had capsized near Kawakawa Bay.

Senior Sergeant Garry Larsen, of the Auckland Marine Rescue Centre, says the two people were reportedly in the water with no lifejackets and appeared to be in distress.

“Eagle arrived on scene quickly, where they immediately located the capsized vessel and established that the two men had swam back to a secluded area of shoreline.

“Thankfully both were unharmed and were able to communicate that, along with their location, to all involved in the rescue.

“It was a lucky outcome for both men, and for our crews.”

A short time later, at about 6.40pm, Police received a report of a diver missing in the Manukau Harbour.

“Eagle were tasked to conduct a shoreline search of the inner Awhitu Peninsula,” Senior Sergeant Larsen says.

Due to the outgoing tide Eagle expanded their search, including a drying area east of the diver’s original last known position.

“After an hour of searching, the pilot saw a light flashing from the water.

“They got overhead and confirmed it was the missing diver.

“The crew hovered above, indicating his position to nearby coastguard vessels who were able to uplift him.”

Senior Sergeant Larsen says the diver was cold, but otherwise uninjured.

“Without locating him before nightfall, the search would have become increasingly difficult and the likelihood of finding him would have decreased.

“This is a great example of some of the exceptional work our Eagle crew does day in and day out.

“It’s also a timely reminder as the weather gets warmer and more people head out onto the water to ensure they are prepared.

Police are urging all water users to:

• Inspect your vessel or kayak thoroughly — check fuel lines, batteries, ignition systems, and safety gear.

• Test your communications — ensure your VHF radio works, and your phone is charged and waterproofed.

• Know the weather forecast — conditions can change rapidly.

• Wear your lifejackets and ensure they are correctly fitted and are in service.

• Carry the essentials — flares, extra clothing, and emergency supplies.

• Have a plan — tell someone where you’re going and when you’ll be back.

• Carry an EPIRB or PLB – If you’re going out of mobile phone or VHF range, a beacon may become your lifeline.

• Become a member of Coastguard.

Anyone who gets into trouble is reminded to please call 111 as soon as possible, as this will enable an emergency response at the earliest opportunity.

