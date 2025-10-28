New leadership for WorkSafe Board

Source: Worksafe New Zealand

The Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety has made three appointments to the Board of WorkSafe New Zealand.

Murray Jagger will join the organisation as Board chair. With deep knowledge of high-risk operations and governance, Murray brings extensive experience from his roles in the primary and port sectors. He is a director of his family farming business, Manaia View Farms Limited, and the former chair of Marsden Maritime Holdings Limited.

Also joining the Board are Chris Alderson and Brett O’Riley. Chris is the chief executive of Construction Health and Safety New Zealand (CHASNZ). He brings a valuable worker perspective, health and safety knowledge, strong construction sector networks, and financial qualifications. Brett is the Employers and Manufacturers Association’s former chief executive. He offers expertise in leading education campaigns, engaging with stakeholders, and connecting with manufacturing sector networks.

“These appointments come at a pivotal time for WorkSafe. I look forward to working together to strengthen our partnerships and influence better health and safety at work,” says WorkSafe’s chief executive Sharon Thompson.

“Agriculture, construction and manufacturing are three of our strategic priority sectors, as we know this is where the highest harm from work is occurring. We welcome the sector knowledge and stakeholder relationships our new Board members bring.”

The appointments are for a three-year term. Mr Jagger replaces Jennifer Kerr as chair, while Mr O’Riley and Mr Alderson succeed Kristen Thompson and Bill Newson whose terms on the Board have ended.

