MyRepublic Launches Exclusive Broadband Bundles featuring Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game

Source: Media Outreach

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 October 2025 – MyRepublic today announced the launch of two exclusive broadband bundles in collaboration with Disney Consumer Products to feature Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game (TCG). Disney Lorcana TCG is a trading card game set in the wondrous realm of Disney Lorcana, where players take on the role of Ilumineers and wield magic ink to summon a team of Disney characters, who appear in both familiar and fantastical ways. The collaboration coincides with the upcoming release of Disney Lorcana TCG: Whispers in the Well, the tenth set in the Disney Lorcana TCG series.

Disney Lorcana: Whispers in the Well

The collaboration highlights MyRepublic’s high-speed connectivity and one of the most anticipated trading card game expansions of the year, creating an integrated offering for both collectors and players in Singapore.

Two broadband promotional bundles will be introduced as part of this limited-time initiative. The Disney Lorcana TCG GAMER 3Gbps Plan, priced at S$48.99 per month, includes two Disney Lorcana TCG: Whispers in the Well Booster Boxes valued at S$384. Meanwhile, the Disney Lorcana TCG GAMER 10Gbps Plan, offered at S$61.99 per month with a one-time top-up of S$50, includes two Booster Boxes of the same value and a Wi-Fi 7 Router worth S$799. Both bundles combine MyRepublic’s high-performance broadband service with Disney Lorcana TCG product sets, delivering an integrated experience for collectors and gamers alike.

The first 30 customers to subscribe to any of the promotional bundles will receive a Disney Lorcana TCG playmat featuring artwork of Jasmine or The Brave Little Prince, worth $27.

The initiative underscores MyRepublic’s continued investment in Singapore’s gaming and trading card ecosystem, which further integrates premium connectivity with community-based entertainment experiences.

“Our collaboration with Disney Consumer Products to feature Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game aligns with MyRepublic’s focus on providing customers with differentiated, experience-driven connectivity solutions,” said Terry Williams, VP Consumer, MyRepublic. “We’re passionate about growing the trading card community, making it easier for anyone to get started, connect with others, and enjoy the game with friends and family.”

The Disney Lorcana TCG: Whispers in the Well broadband bundles will be available from 23 October 2025, exclusively via MyRepublic’s website and retail outlets while stocks last. For more information on Disney Lorcana TCG, please visit the official website, DisneyLorcana.com.

For more information on the bundles, please visit https://myrepublic.net/sg/disney-lorcana/

https://myrepublic.net/sg/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/myrepublic

https://x.com/myrepublic

https://www.facebook.com/MyRepublicSG/

https://www.instagram.com/myrepublicsg/

Hashtag: #MyRepublic #MyRepublicGAMER #MyRepublicxMTG #WhispersInTheWellBundle #GAMER #Broadband #GeeksUseUs

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.