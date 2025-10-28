LitPet Wins Twice at the 2025 PetQuip Awards

Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 October 2025 – LitPet is thrilled to announce that LitPet has received top honours at the 2025 PetQuip Awards, taking home two prestigious accolades that mark a new chapter in natural pet wellness.

The PetQuip Awards is an annual event organized by PetQuip (the UK Pet Products Association). Since its inception in 2013, the awards have aimed to recognize outstanding companies and individuals in the pet products industry, including achievements in:

Innovative product design

Export contribution

Retail performance

Marketing and branding strategies

Emerging business growth

The awards cover the entire industry chain, including manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and service providers.

LitPet’s bestselling supplement, Pawsitive Powder, which blends traditional Eastern botanicals like Schisandra and Valerian with clinically researched ingredients such as Lactium® and DHA, was awarded Silver for Best New Product (Healthcare & Grooming).

Even more exciting, LitPet was named Gold Winner for Most Promising New Start-Up, recognising LitPet’s holistic approach to pet wellness and innovation in preventative care.

A Mission Rooted in Healing

LitPet was founded by Stephen Hu, who was inspired to reimagine pet care after the sudden loss of his beloved cat, Kung Hey, to a stress-related urinary condition. “I didn’t realise animals could suffer from chronic stress just like humans,” Stephen recalls. “That experience changed everything.”

In his search for answers, Stephen discovered that much of the pet industry treats symptoms but overlooks root causes. It was through Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) that he found a path toward deeper healing. “Herbs like Schisandra, Reishi, Ginseng, and Honeysuckle have been used for centuries to calm and nourish the body. I knew this gentle, holistic approach was exactly what modern pet care was missing.”

Where Science Meets Soul

LitPet’s formulas are developed by a global team of veterinarians and nutritionists in Hong Kong and London. Each supplement is made with clinically active ingredients at therapeutic levels — with no fillers, artificial colours, or preservatives.

All LitPet’s products are manufactured in GMP-certified facilities in the UK and undergo third-party testing for purity and safety. Designed for daily use, their powders are palatable even for picky pets and support a wide range of needs including:

Stress & anxiety relief

Immune and digestive health

Heart and cardiovascular support

Detoxification and vitality

Joints & mobility support

LitPet is also committed to sustainability— with FSC-certified and 100% recyclable packaging. LitPet’s ingredients are also responsibly sourced with full traceability.

Recognition from the Industry

The double win at the PetQuip Awards signals a growing recognition of how Eastern herbal wisdom and modern science can come together in meaningful ways. “LitPet is about more than supplements,” says Stephen. “It’s about changing the way we think about pet wellness. Prevention, emotional balance, and intentional care should be at the heart of how we care for our animals.”

LitPet also made its debut at PATS 2025 at the NEC, drawing attention from leading distributors, retailers, and veterinary professionals. “The response was incredible,” Stephen adds. “People are ready for a new way of thinking about pet health—and LitPet is leading that change.”

To learn more about LitPet’s award-winning products and mission, visit their official shop at www.litpet.co.

