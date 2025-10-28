Consultation on Organics Standard Notice – Tranche 1

Source: NZ Ministry for Primary Industries

The first of 3 consultations

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has begun work on developing a standards notice to supplement both the Organic Products and Production Regulations and the Organic Standards Regulations.

The standards notice will set out technical information for operators and recognised entities. It will be structured into sections based on information that is relevant to these 2 groups.

We plan on consulting about the content of the organic supplementary notices in 3 stages in 2025.

Tranche 1 : technical content to supplement the Organic Standards Regulations.

: technical content to supplement the Organic Standards Regulations. Tranche 2 : requirements for operators, organic management plans, record keeping, and imports to supplement both sets of regulations.

: requirements for operators, organic management plans, record keeping, and imports to supplement both sets of regulations. Tranche 3: requirements for recognised entities, including recognition, accreditation, verification, quality management systems, competencies and record keeping, to supplement both sets of regulations.

Have your say

We are seeking your input on the proposed notice for technical information for operators and recognised entities (Tranche 1).

Topics included in Tranche 1

Defined terms.

Prohibited procedures, organisms and products.

Records about inputs.

Identifying and storing inputs.

Duties relating to environmentally sensitive areas and biodiversity.

Managing waste and by-products.

Managing pests, weeds and disease.

Design, construction and use of facilities and production equipment.

Managing risks to product compliance with organic standard.

General sampling and testing.

Conversion.

Soil health and fertility.

Transport and storage.

Dispatching compliant products and receiving specified items.

Retail.

Packaging & products sold without packaging.

Technical requirements relating to: the production of plants, plant products, and fungi. livestock aquaculture bees and bee products processed products split or parallel production and processing.



In addition to your general feedback on the technical requirements of this first tranche, MPI is seeking feedback on specific sections listed in this table.

Table: Specific sections for your feedback

Notice reference Questions 5.12 Livestock Feed (Standards Regulations 82-92) and 6.10 Aquaculture Feed (Standards Regulations 112) 1. Are the proposed record-keeping requirements relating to livestock and aquaculture feed relevant to these types of operations, and are they set at the right level (i.e., are there too many or too few records being proposed)? 2. Can you identify any gaps for records that need to be captured in relation to feed? 5.9 Livestock housing (Standards Regulation 94) 3. Do you agree with the level of prescription given to the requirements for livestock housing (in other words, are they too constraining)? 4. What are the main factors that need to be considered and captured in the notice for livestock housing? 5.11 Poultry Stocking Rates (Standards Regulation 97) 5. Would it be appropriate to set prescriptive stocking rates or to set stocking rates with an outcome-focused approach? a. If you believe prescriptive stocking rates would be more appropriate, do you see any changes that need to be made to the numbers proposed in the notice? b. If you believe an outcome-focused approach would be more appropriate, what are the factors that need to be taken into consideration and set out in the notice? Note: ‘Outcome-focused approach’ means to place emphasis on the animal’s ability to have freedom of movement and exhibit natural behaviours. ‘Prescriptive stocking rates’ means to have set numbers for this purpose. 8.2 Grape wine: methods and conditions of production (Standards Regulation 147) 6. Should the oenological practices, processes and treatments set out in subclause (1) be prohibited for organic wine made in New Zealand? a. If you agree that they should be prohibited, do you have any suggested changes to this list?

Consultation documents

Organics Standard Notice – Tranche 1 [PDF, 824 KB]

Discussion paper: Organic Standards Notice [PDF, 382 KB]

Join one of our webinars

We will be running a number of topic-specific webinars to support this consultation.

Registration links to webinars

Apiary – Q&A Webinar

Livestock – Q&A Webinar

Processed Products – Q&A Webinar

Plants, Fungi and Wild Harvest – Q&A Webinar

Making your submission

We welcome submissions on the proposals contained in the consultation document. Your feedback helps to ensure that the requirements set out in this first tranche of notice content is accurate and reflective of how organic operations operate. MPI will consider all feedback provided and review how your feedback can be integrated into the final notice.

Submissions sent by email or post will be accepted until 5pm on 5 December 2025.

Make sure you also include in your submission:

the title of the consultation document

your name and title

your organisation’s name (if you are submitting on behalf of an organisation, and whether your submission represents the whole organisation or a section of it)

your contact details (such as phone number, address, and email).

Email organicsconsultation@mpi.govt.nz

Or post to:

Cost Recovery Directorate

Ministry for Primary Industries

PO Box 2526

Wellington 6140.