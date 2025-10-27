Government support for Clutha and Southland communities

Source: New Zealand Government

The Government is making a contribution of $150,000 to help communities in Clutha and Southland impacted by the Labour Weekend severe weather, Minister for Emergency Management Mark Mitchell announced today.

The government will contribute $75,000 to the Southland region and $25,000 to the Clutha District Council Mayoral Relief Fund, for immediate needs.

In addition, it has been classified as a medium scale adverse event and the Ministry for Primary Industries is contributing $50,000, split between Southland and Clutha, through the Mayoral Relief Fund to help the rural sector get back on its feet.

“This significant weather event has caused prolonged power outages in large areas of the lower South Island, as severe winds and heavy rain caused damage across the region,” Mr Mitchell said.

“The Government’s contribution to the Mayoral relief Funds meets the request from local leadership and will support local welfare, resilience building and recovery efforts, including clean-up.

“This has been a tough few days for impacted communities, and unfortunately, we’re not out of the woods just yet. More severe weather is on its way this afternoon. For anyone travelling home after a long weekend break, make sure to plan your journey, pack extra supplies in case you get stranded, and if you feel unsafe, consider delaying your travel if you can.

“I want to thank everyone who is working to support the communities impacted by this event – Civil Defence Emergency Management Groups, council, first responders, iwi and volunteers, and members of the community who have pitched in.”

Mayoral Relief Funds help communities bounce back after an emergency. Local communities and councils understand where the immediate needs are and how to help individuals, whānau, community organisations, and marae.

The medium scale classification also unlocks further support for farmers and growers, which could include tax relief and enables MSD to consider Rural Assistance Payments and activating Enhanced Taskforce Green.

Farmers and growers who require support are encouraged to contact their local Rural Support Trust on 0800 787 254.

Mayoral Relief Funds are intended to help fill gaps quickly where an immediate need exists. It’s not a replacement for insurance and costs covered by other funding sources.

