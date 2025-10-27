AIA Hong Kong leads in “number of new business policies” for 11 consecutive years

Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 October 2025 – AIA Hong Kong (AIA) has once again led across key market metrics in the latest provisional statistics on Hong Kong’s long-term insurance business for the first half of 2025*. Notably, AIA has retained its No.1 position in number of new business policies for 11 consecutive years**— a clear reflection of customers’ enduring trust.

AIA Hong Kong together with Blue Cross were honoured with the highest number of Top-3 Finalist Awards — winning a total of 12 accolades, including 3 Grand Awards. Pictured here is Mr. Alger Fung, Chief Executive Officer of AIA Hong Kong & Macau.

Mr. Alger Fung, Chief Executive Officer of AIA Hong Kong & Macau, said, “Thanks to our customers’ trust, AIA has led in number of new business policies for 11 consecutive years. This leadership means that when people seek protection for their future and loved ones, AIA remains their top choice because our health and wealth solutions, along with services beyond traditional insurance, truly stand out. What matters most to AIA is helping every customer prepare for the future and care for their loved ones, moving forward with confidence towards Healthier, Longer, Better Lives, while serving diverse customer needs across different coverage sizes. With the trust customers places in us, AIA will continue serving our customers and communities with unwavering commitment to helping people live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.”

Meanwhile, at the award ceremony of the Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2025 organised by The Hong Kong Federation of Insurers on the evening of 23 October, AIA together with Blue Cross were honoured with the highest number of Top-3 Finalist Awards — winning a total of 12 accolades, including 3 Grand Awards.

AIA 3 Grand Awards: Outstanding MPF/Employees’ Benefit Product/Service Award (won for the 6th consecutive year)

Outstanding Corporate Social Responsibility Award (won for the 4th time)

Outstanding Agent of the Year: Mr Bond Ng, Premier Senior District Director 7 Top-3 Finalist Recognitions: Most Innovative Product/Service Award – Health

Outstanding Training & Development Award

Outstanding Customer Services Award

Excellence in Digital Transformation Award – Life Insurance

Outstanding Integrated Marketing Strategies Award

Outstanding Young Professional of the Year – Intermediary: Ms Seven Huang, District Director

Outstanding Community Intermediary of the Year: Mr Kingsley Yee, District Director Blue Cross 2 Top-3 Finalist Recognitions: Outstanding Claims Management – General Insurance

Excellence in Digital Transformation – General Insurance

Notes:

* Source: The latest provisional statistics of the Insurance Authority on Hong Kong long-term insurance business from January to June 2025.

** Based on statistics from Insurance Authority released since 2014 – Provisional statistics of the Insurance Authority on Hong Kong long-term insurance business.

