Man arrested after fleeing Police, West Auckland

Source: New Zealand Police

A 33-year-old man has been arrested after fleeing from Police in Westgate this afternoon.

At around 4:20pm Police received reports of a vehicle being driven erratically in Westgate.

The report also stated that a firearm was visible in the vehicle.

Ground units followed the vehicle through the Huapai and Kumeu areas.

The Eagle helicopter was then deployed to follow the vehicle through Massey and Henderson.

At around 5:40pm road spikes were deployed which brought the vehicle to a stop within minutes, on Te Kanawa Crescent, Henderson.

The man was taken into custody and a range of driving related charges are being considered.

ENDS

Issued by the Police Media Centre.

MIL OSI