OPPO Redefines Personalized Mobile AI Experiences with Google

MADRID, SPAIN – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 October 2025 – OPPO, a leading global smart device brand, today announced a deeper collaboration with Google to redefine personalized and secure mobile AI, focusing on personalized AI capabilities, AI model deployment, and AI privacy. Through this technical cooperation, OPPO aims to deliver more intuitive, secure, and comprehensive mobile AI experiences to users worldwide.

“Working closely with partners like Google allows us to integrate next-generation AI experiences that are not only powerful but also highly personalized and secure,” said Kai Tang, President of Software Engineering at OPPO. “Our goal is to provide users with an AI assistant that both truly understands their personal needs and is also worthy of being entrusted with their personal data.”

Take Action with Mind Space in Gemini

Central to this collaboration is our app Mind Space available on the upcoming Find X9 Series, designed to help users capture and organize information more intuitively.

With a simple three-finger swipe, content currently on screen—whether text, images, or web pages—can be saved directly into a unified hub. Mind Space automatically categorizes saved content, providing a single, organized location for users’ ideas and information.

To unlock its full potential, OPPO has partnered with Google to connect the app Mind Space with Gemini. This allows Gemini to now pull information and help users take action with content from Mind Space. And you stay in control at all times by choosing what Gemini can see and pull from within Mind Space. For example, a user planning a trip can save articles and notes to their Mind Space, then ask Gemini to create a detailed itinerary using the content that has been saved.

Google Gemini on OPPO Find X9 Series

In addition to Mind Space in Gemini, users can also chat with Gemini to connect to other OPPO applications, share what’s on their screen or camera for help, or edit photos with Gemini’s new image editing model Nano Banana.

With Gemini Live, users can ask about anything they see. They can share their phone’s camera or screen for assistance with storage ideas or step-by-step guidance for fixing their coffee machine. Rolling out now, Gemini can provide visual guidance by highlighting elements directly on your screen, creating a new way to learn and solve problems together.

When editing images, users can use Gemini to get access to Nano Banana -Gemini’s new image editing model. Nano Banana allows users to enhance their photos with creative edits using a simple prompt on generated or uploaded images.

A Foundation Built on Privacy and Trust

As AI becomes more integrated into daily life, OPPO and Google have engineered a solution with user privacy as a core principle. The collaboration utilizes the OPPO AI Private Computing Cloud (PCC), which leverages Google Cloud’s confidential computing services.

This architecture ensures that sensitive data for AI processing is handled in a secure and encrypted environment, making it inaccessible to any third party, including OPPO. Key features such as AI Mind Space, AI Search, AI Call Summary, AI VoiceScribe, AI Recorder, and AI Writer all operate within this secure framework, allowing users to leverage intelligent services with the confidence that their personal data remains private.

Launching on OPPO Find X9 Series

The full suite of these advanced AI features will debut on the upcoming OPPO Find X9 Series and ColorOS 16 on OPPO flagship devices. Purchasers of Find X9 or Find X9 Pro will receive a complimentary three-month subscription to Google AI Pro, which includes higher access to new and powerful features in Gemini and 2TB of cloud storage.

*Google, Gemini and Nano Banana are trademarks of Google LLC. Check responses. Setup required. Compatibility and availability vary. 18+. Mind Space in the Gemini app will be available via ColorOS 16 update.

