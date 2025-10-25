New rules for nine West Coast South Island mātaitai

Source: NZ Ministry for Primary Industries

Bylaws for 9 existing mātaitai reserves along the West Coast will support local communities and kaitiaki to protect local fisheries for today’s fishers and future generations, says Allen Frazer, Manager Inshore Fisheries South, Fisheries New Zealand.

“The new bylaws were made by the tāngata tiaki/kaitiaki (guardians) of the mātatai reserves, with the goal of reversing the depletion of key fish stocks, making the local marine system healthier, and ensuring there is plentiful kaimoana in these areas in the long term,” Allen Frazer says.

“The rules are different for each of the Ngāti Māhaki Mātaitai, but include reduced daily catch limits for some species, a 70 mm maximum tail width for spiny rock lobster, prohibitions on taking seaweed and some shellfish, and the introduction of vessel limits.”

The Ngāti Māhaki Mātaitai reserves are a network of 9 mātaitai near Haast, which were established in 2011 and 2012. The locations of the 9 mātaitai are:

Okarito Lagoon

Manakaiaua/Hunts Beach

Mahitahi/Bruce Bay

Paringa (Knights Point to Buttress Point)

Tauparikaka (Tauperikaka Point to Fox Creek outlet)

Popotai Taumaka/Open Bay Islands

Okuru/Mussel Point

Okahu/Jackson Bay

Tauneke/Barn Bay

Mātaitai reserves are customary fishing areas that recognise the relationship between tangata whenua and their traditional fishing grounds. They allow customary and recreational fishing and can include bylaws that are proposed by the tangata kaitiaki/tiaki (guardians). These bylaws are subject to public consultation and ultimately approved by the Minister for Oceans and Fisheries.

Outside of the Mātaitai reserves the normal Challenger Area rules continue to apply.

Fishers can help Fishery Officers inspecting their catch by keeping a record of where they have been fishing. This can be recorded on vessel chart plotters or shown in geolocated photographs.

“Fisheries New Zealand wants to thank the tāngata tiaki, kaitiaki, local communities, and everyone who submitted as part of the public consultation on these bylaws,” says Allen Frazer.

All the bylaws come into force on 1 October 2025.

You can view the rules, and maps of each mātaitai, on MPI’s website:

Challenger area fishing rules

For further information and general enquiries, call MPI on 0800 008 333 or email info@mpi.govt.nz

For media enquiries, contact the media team on 029 894 0328.

