Frozen sprouted beans and mixed vegetables recalled due to possible presence of Salmonella

Source: NZ Ministry for Primary Industries

New Zealand Food Safety is supporting Vimms Enterprise Limited in its recall of Deep brand Sprouted Mat, Sprouted Moong, and Surti Undhiu Mix due to the possible presence of Salmonella.

All batches and dates of these products are affected by this recall.

“Salmonellosis can be serious, so it is important that people do not eat these products,” says New Zealand Food Safety deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle.

“If you have any at home you can return them to the place of purchase for a refund. If that’s not possible, throw it out.

“Symptoms can appear within 12 to 72 hours and include abdominal cramps, diarrhoea, fever, headache, nausea, and vomiting. Illness usually lasts between 4 and 7 days but, in more severe cases, it can go on for up to 10 days and cause more serious illness.

“If you have consumed any of this product and are concerned for your health, contact your health professional, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for free advice.”

Deep brand Sprouted Mat and Sprouted Moong beans are sold at the following Auckland retailers:

Arjun Supermarket – 5 Rankin Avenue, New Lynn

Lotus Supermarket Mount Roskill – 64 Stoddard Road, Mount Roskill

Yogiji’s Supermarket Frost Road – 30A Frost Road, Mount Roskill.

The Deep brand Surti Undhiu Mix (vegetable mix) is sold at ethnic supermarkets nationwide.

The products are also sold online at Vimms Enterprise Limited online store

Up-to-date information and photographs of the affected product

New Zealand Food Safety has not received any notifications of associated illness.

The affected products were imported and have been subject to recalls in the USA and Australia.

The products have been removed from store shelves and have not been re-exported.

“As is our usual practice, New Zealand Food Safety will work with importers to understand how the contamination occurred and prevent its recurrence,” says Mr Arbuckle.

The vast majority of imported food sold in New Zealand is safe, but very rarely problems can occur. Help keep yourself and your family safe by subscribing to our recall alerts.

For further information and general enquiries, call MPI on 0800 008 333 or email info@mpi.govt.nz

For media enquiries, contact the media team on 029 894 0328

MIL OSI