Warrant to arrest: Ross Hunt

Police are appealing to the public for information on the whereabouts of Ross Hunt, 38, who has a warrant for his arrest.

Police believe someone may have information on his whereabouts.

Hunt is known to have connections in the Canterbury region.

Anyone with information is urged not to approach him and instead to call 111 immediately and quote file number 250929/0542.

Alternatively information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

