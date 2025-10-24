State of local emergency terminated for most parts of Canterbury

Source: New Zealand Government

The Minister for Emergency Management and Recovery Mark Mitchell has terminated the state of local emergency for most parts of the Canterbury Region.

The state of local emergency for Waimakariri District, Christchurch City, Selwyn District, Ashburton District, Timaru District, Mackenzie District, Hurunui District and Waimate District ended at 5.40pm today.

“The Canterbury Civil Defence Emergency Management Group Controller has advised that a state of emergency is no longer required for these Districts,” Mr Mitchell says.

“The state of local emergency remains in place for the Kaikōura District as there are still some issues related to the recent fire.

“These include ongoing welfare needs of people impacted by the fire, as well as the risk of fires flaring up again over the coming days.

“Keeping the state of local emergency in place for Kaikōura will ensure local civil defence continue to have access to the emergency powers needed to respond to these ongoing issues.

“States of local emergency also remain in place for the Southland Region and Clutha District.

“This weather event has impacted many parts of the country. My thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by this event.

“Listen to advice provided by your local Civil Defence Emergency Management Group and emergency services and follow any instructions. Put safety first. Don’t take any chances.

“With further bad weather expected for some parts of the country early next week, people should stay up to date with the latest weather information from MetService.”

For advice on how to prepare for dangerous winds and severe weather visit getready.govt.nz.

Notes to editors:

Under section 69 of the Civil Defence Emergency Management Act 2002 the Minister can declare a state of local emergency in certain cases, including if it has not been or cannot be declared by an authorised person at a local level. This includes in times when an emergency arises following a local election but before elected representatives have been sworn in.

Only elected representatives of the members of the Civil Defence Emergency Management Group can declare a state of local emergency. Following a local election there may be no-one available to declare as members cannot act as an elected representative until they are sworn in (clause 14, Schedule 7 of the Local Government Act 2002).

