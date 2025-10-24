Apical Awarded ESGBusiness Award for Sustainable Supply Chain Partnership

Source: Media Outreach

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 October 2025 – Apical was awarded the Sustainable Supply Chain Partnership Award – Singapore at the ESGBusiness Awards 2025 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The honour recognises Apical’s leadership in building a responsible, deforestation-free palm oil sourcing model that supports inclusive growth across its value chain.

The award highlights Apical2030, the company’s long-term sustainability strategy, built on four pillars: Transformative Partnerships, Climate Action, Green Innovation, and Inclusive Progress. Guided by Apical’s “5Cs” philosophy of doing good for the Community, Country, Climate, Customer, and Company, the strategy aligns with nine United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

“This award underscores Apical’s commitment to a fully traceable, responsible supply chain that delivers shared value for our partners and the communities where we operate,” said Tor Mooi See, Head of Sustainability at Apical. “Guided by our Apical2030, we work closely with our suppliers and industry stakeholders to advance lasting, deforestation-free growth.”

The ESGBusiness Awards celebrate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) excellence across Asia. Winners are evaluated on three key criteria:

Innovation – how a project introduces new ideas or technology

– how a project introduces new ideas or technology Impact – the measurable environmental and social benefits achieved

– the measurable environmental and social benefits achieved Dynamism – the ability to adjust to changing conditions and inspire replication

Apical impressed judges on all three fronts. The company requires every supplier to follow its Sustainability, Human Rights, and Sourcing policies, which are regularly updated to meet evolving best practices. Through its A-SIMPLE risk-assessment process, Apical identifies environmental, social, and legal risks and works directly with suppliers to resolve them.

To strengthen compliance with traceability and its No Deforestation, No Peat, No Exploitation (NDPE) requirements, Apical runs key initiatives such as the Mill Prioritisation Programme, Priority Supplier Engagement Programme, and Traceability Outreach Programme. It also co-developed the NDPE Implementation Reporting Framework, which is now widely adopted across the industry to improve monitoring and accountability.

Beyond its own operations, Apical partners with leading certification bodies and industry groups to advance sector-wide sustainability standards. These include the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO), International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC), and the Palm Oil Collaboration Group (POCG).

Apical also invests in smallholder empowerment. Its SMILE programme – created with Kao Corporation and Asian Agri – supports 5,000 independent smallholders in North Sumatra, Riau, and Jambi with training in sustainable farming and reduced herbicide use. Meanwhile, Sustainable Living Village initiatives in Aceh Singkil and East Kutai promote alternative livelihoods such as honey and cacao cultivation alongside forest conservation.

“While Apical welcomes this recognition, our commitment to sustainability is driven foremost by a pursuit of continuous improvement. We view external awards not as endpoints, but as affirmation of progress, motivating us to further strengthen policies and practices across the supply chain to meet rising environmental and social expectations,” said Tor.

