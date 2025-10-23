Regent Hong Kong achieved the highest rating from The Most Perfect View Certified Program

Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG / SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 October 2025 – Regent Hong Kong has etched its name in hospitality history by becoming the first and only hotel in Asia with the best views to secure a flawless 100/100 rating from The Most Perfect View Certified Program. This recognition cements the luxury waterfront hotel’s reputation as the hotel with the best views of Victoria Harbour, combining breathtaking panoramas with refined hospitality that defines Hong Kong’s skyline experience.

The Most Perfect View Certified Program Explained



The Most Perfect View Certified Program represents one of the hospitality industry’s most rigorous independent auditing systems for hotel views. The comprehensive certification evaluates properties based on multiple criteria including visual clarity, accessibility, panoramic scope, and seamless integration of views into guest experiences. Regent Hong Kong’s perfect score reinforces its status as Hong Kong’s hotel with the best views, unmatched for both scale and setting.

Unrivalled Harbourfront Location Drives Perfect Score

Regent Hong Kong’s exceptional rating stems from its prime positioning directly on the edge of Victoria Harbour — a privilege that defines it as the hotel with the best views in Hong Kong. Unlike properties set back from the waterfront, Regent Hong Kong offers entirely unobstructed perspectives of Victoria Harbour and the Hong Kong Island skyline from every harbourview room, restaurant, bar, lounge, and the infinity spa pools at the Pool Terrace.

The hotel’s harbourfront location provides guests with intimate access to cinematic harbour views that frame Hong Kong’s most celebrated landmarks including the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre, The Peak, Bank of China Tower, IFC, and the Hong Kong Observation Wheel. These picture-postcard vistas remain uninterrupted by surrounding buildings, creating a one-of-a-kind Hong Kong experience.

Comprehensive View Integration Across All Spaces



Harbourview Accommodations

Every harbourview room and suite at Regent Hong Kong maximises its panoramic advantage through thoughtfully designed spaces. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame spectacular harbour vistas, while windowfront daybeds and Oasis Bathrooms bring the best views of Hong Kong directly into each guest’s private sanctuary. The hotel’s Signature Suite Collection elevates this experience further with expansive private rooftop terraces and whirlpool facilities, allowing guests to enjoy panoramic harbour views in complete privacy.

Dining with the Best Views in Hong Kong

Regent Hong Kong’s renowned dining venues featured prominently in The Most Perfect View certification audit. The Lobby Lounge, Nobu Hong Kong, Lai Ching Heen, Harbourside, Qura Bar, and The Steak House all showcase exceptional settings where culinary artistry pairs seamlessly with panoramic city backdrops that capture the essence of Hong Kong.

Infinity Spa Pools and Wellness



The east-facing infinity spa pools at the Pool Terrace represent one of Regent Hong Kong’s most spectacular viewing experiences. These heated hydrotherapy pools appear to blend seamlessly into Victoria Harbour itself, creating an immersive wellness experience where guests can relax while gazing across the harbour’s cinematic expanse.

Fireworks And Special Events Viewing Excellence

Regent Hong Kong’s harbourfront position makes it a sought-after destination during Hong Kong’s famous fireworks displays on Victoria Harbour. Regent Hong Kong becomes the best hotel to view fireworks in Hong Kong. The hotel provides up-close framed views from every harbourview room and restaurant, uninterrupted by surrounding buildings. During major celebrations including Chinese New Year, National Day holidays, and New Year’s Eve, guests enjoy exclusive access to one of Hong Kong’s most prestigious fireworks viewing locations.

The hotel’s Signature Suite Collection feature private terraces and infinity pools that serve as ultimate vantage points for these spectacular pyrotechnic displays.

This Perfect View certification adds to Regent Hong Kong’s growing collection of prestigious recognitions. The hotel has been named the #1 City Hotel in Asia and #1 City Hotel in Hong Kong by Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2025. Additionally, Regent Hong Kong earned the Best Brand Hotel title at Virtuoso Travel Week 2025 and was recognised as Best New Hotel at the Tatler Best Hong Kong 2025 Awards.

The hotel’s stunning transformation, designed by visionary Chi Wing Lo, seamlessly integrates serene interiors with breathtaking views of Hong Kong’s iconic skyline. Every space has been crafted to heighten the sense of connection with Victoria Harbour, from intimate cocktail lounges to expansive dining venues.

Beyond the harbour itself, Regent Hong Kong’s views encompass Hong Kong’s most recognisable architectural marvels. Guests can spot the distinctive silhouette of The Peak, the geometric elegance of the Bank of China Tower, the soaring presence of IFC, and the rotating spectacle of the Hong Kong Observation Wheel — all framed perfectly from the hotel’s vantage points.

The hotel’s location in Tsim Sha Tsui provides convenient access to cultural landmarks including the Hong Kong Space Museum, Museum of Art, Hong Kong Cultural Centre, and K11 MUSEA, while maintaining its coveted waterfront position.

What Sets Regent Hong Kong Apart

Uninterrupted 280-Degree Harbour Views: Unlike hotels with partial or obstructed harbour glimpses, Regent Hong Kong offers completely unimpeded panoramic perspectives.

Infinity Pool Integration: The east-facing infinity spa pools create the illusion of swimming directly into Victoria Harbour.

All-Day Viewing Experiences: From sunrise ceremonies to evening fireworks, every moment offers a different perspective on the harbour’s cinematic beauty.

Exclusive Private Terraces: The Signature Suite Collection provides guests with their own private viewing platforms complete with outdoor whirlpools.

While Hong Kong boasts numerous luxury hotels with harbour views, Regent Hong Kong’s certification sets it apart from competitors including The Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong, Four Seasons Hong Kong and Rosewood Hong Kong. The perfect 100/100 rating validates Regent Hong Kong’s superior positioning and unobstructed sightlines that other properties cannot match.

As the first and only Asian hotel to achieve this perfect rating, Regent Hong Kong sets a new benchmark for view-driven luxury hospitality in the region. The hotel’s achievement demonstrates that exceptional location, thoughtful design, and seamless view integration can create truly unparalleled guest experiences.

For travellers seeking the ultimate Victoria Harbour experience, Regent Hong Kong’s 100/100 Perfect View certification provides definitive assurance that every vista will exceed expectations. Whether arriving for business, leisure, or special celebrations, guests can expect panoramic experiences that epitomise Hong Kong’s scenic grandeur from the city’s most coveted harbourfront address. Book your stay at Regent Hong Kong today to experience the unrivalled Victoria Harbour panoramas.

Hashtag: #RegentHongKong #TheMostPerfectViewCertifiedProgram #HotelWithTheBestViews

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.