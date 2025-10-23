Have you seen Aimee?

Source: New Zealand Police

Police are asking for the public’s help finding Aimee, who was reported missing from the Palmerston North area.

The 17-year-old was reported missing to Police on Wednesday 15 October, unfortunately initial enquiries into locating Aimee have been unsuccessful and we are now appealing for sightings or information.

Aimee has not been physically seen since Friday 26 September and it is possible that she could be in wider Manawatū area.

Police and Aimee’s loved ones have great concerns for her welfare and would like to find her as soon as possible.

If you have seen Aimee or have any information that could help us find her, please call Police on 111 immediately and quote file number: 251015/5524.

