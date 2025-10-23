Source: Media Outreach

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 October 2025 – Ecube Car Rental, a leading provider of car leasing solutions in Singapore, has expanded its rental fleet with a range of new models to address rising demand in the market. The move underscores the company’s commitment to offering customers more choice, greater flexibility, and an enhanced rental experience at a time when car ownership is becoming increasingly costly.

Ecube Car Rental Expands Car Rental Fleet to Meet Growing Demand in Singapore

Beyond Inventory: Custom Selection for Long-Term Mobility

Unlike conventional rental companies that rely solely on fixed inventory, Ecube’s fleet expansion strategy is driven by a flexible, customer-first procurement model primarily focused on long-term leases (minimum one year). This service caters to a wide audience, including private-hire drivers, families, and corporate clients seeking dependable mobility without the commitment of purchasing a vehicle. Crucially, Ecube upholds a “no restrictions” policy: if a specific make or model is preferred, the company will source it to fulfil the rental commitment, ensuring every customer’s unique preferences are met.

Popular models recently procured include family-friendly multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) such as the Toyota Noah and Toyota Voxy, premium options like the Toyota Alphard and Toyota Vellfire, and practical choices such as the Kia Niro and the Honda Freed. The fleet will also feature luxury models, including the Mercedes-Benz GLB 200 and CLA series, as well as the BMW X2 and 4 Series Gran Coupé.

Modern Features, Prompt Delivery, and Commitment to Value

The vehicles added to the rental fleet prioritise modern efficiency, with most models being hybrids, complemented by petrol and electric alternatives. Customers can expect standard features such as premium solar window films, front and rear recording cameras for security, and Android-based infotainment systems for seamless connectivity. Furthermore, for customers committing to leasing a brand-new car for three years or more, Ecube offers options to customise the vehicle’s specifications to match specific personal or business requirements.

Ecube’s customer-first approach also extends into the delivery process, ensuring prompt access to the chosen vehicle. The new vehicles are available once bookings are confirmed, with an estimated waiting period of two to four weeks to prepare each car. While brand-new vehicles are reserved exclusively for long-term car leasing, short-term options may be offered depending on overall fleet availability.

Offering a Hassle-Free Alternative to Car Ownership

According to Allen Lim, Director of Ecube Car Rental, the decision to expand the rental fleet was prompted by soaring car prices in Singapore, which have led many to reconsider the financial commitment of buying a car. Ecube aims to present a practical, cost-efficient alternative with their long-term rental solutions, removing the heavy administrative and financial responsibilities that come with ownership.

“With our services, customers will no longer have to deal with the hassles of ownership, such as yearly inspections, insurance, road tax, or unexpected breakdowns,” shared Mr Lim. “We provide 24-hour assistance, replacement cars in the event of accidents or breakdowns, and even personalised services for customers with special requirements.”

Ecube Car Rental remains committed to offering customers the best possible car leasing rates and value. For more information about their latest fleet additions and tailored rental options, visit www.ecubeauto.com.

