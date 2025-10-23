Civil disputes to become quicker and cheaper

Source: New Zealand Government

The financial jurisdiction of the Disputes Tribunal will soon double, making civil cases quicker and more affordable for thousands of New Zealanders, Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith says.

“Legislation which doubles the jurisdiction from $30,000 to $60,000 passed its final reading in Parliament today.

“Ministry of Justice modelling indicates around 2,000 claims per year will benefit, including new claimants and people who would have abandoned part of their claim to fit within the jurisdiction.

“The tribunal is a quick and inexpensive way for New Zealanders to settle civil disputes, without facing expensive legal fees. This comes at a time when low-cost dispute resolution is increasingly important for many.

“We need to improve access to justice so New Zealanders can get on with their lives. Court delays affect everyone, the profession included. It just takes one thing to be out of place and everything grinds to a halt. Another adjournment. Justice delayed once more.

“To build on this, we’re also planning to pass legislation which will order a respondent to pay the cost of the filing fee back to a successful applicant.

“Giving referees the power to order respondents to repay the cost will help ensure these costs do not fall on those who have been wronged.

“Currently, filing fees vary from $61 to $468 depending on the size of the claim, and this can often be a cost barrier for people, particularly when an applicant isn’t seeking money.”

