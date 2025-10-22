Update: Pahiatua homicide name release

Source: New Zealand Police

Police are now in a position to name the victim of a homicide in Pahiatua on Wednesday 15 October.

She was 74-year-old Karen Gilbert-Palmer, an occupant of the Arthur Street property in Pahiatua which was subject to a scene examination.

Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Thompson says Police continue to support Mrs Gilbert-Palmer’s family and keep them updated on the investigation.

Police were called to Arthur Street at around 4.40pm, where a woman was located deceased in a residential property.

“The investigation is now focused into locating Jeremy Robertson and Police continue to seek information regarding his whereabouts.”

Police would like to speak with Jeremy, who is in his 50s and is of solid build.

“We would like to hear from anyone who may have seen Jeremy in the Tarawera Road, Rotorua area from Wednesday 15 October.

“We also continue to appeal for information from the public including any information about a red, late-model Mitsubishi ASX VRX station wagon, registration QGU91.”

Should you see Jeremy, do not approach him but call 111 immediately and advise Police.

Non-urgent information can be provided through our 105 services and referencing file number 251015/6286.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

