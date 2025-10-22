Update: Bucklands Beach fatal fire

Source: New Zealand Police

Please attribute to Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Va’aelua, Counties Manukau CIB:

Police investigating the fatal fire at Bucklands Beach are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a distinctive container we believe may help us with our enquiries.

At 2.30am on Thursday 2 October Emergency Services responded to the house fire on Murvale Drive.

Police have confirmed it is being treated as a double homicide and are calling for the public’s assistance in identifying those responsible for the fire.

The pictured 10 litre container, whilst not the exact one, is similar in size and appearance to what Police have discovered at the scene.

This container is how Police believe the accelerant that started the fire was brought to the property.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw a person or persons in possession of similar containers on the night of 1 October or the morning of 2 October.

Again, no detail is too small or irrelevant.

The online portal for Operation Town is here: https://town.nc3.govt.nz/(link is external).

Anyone can visit the link and upload footage for Police to review.

Alternatively, anyone with information can contact Police online or call 105 using the reference number 251002/9501.

Information can also be reported anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

