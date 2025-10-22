Unexplained death, Whāngarei

Source: New Zealand Police

Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Pilmer, Northland Area Investigations Manager:

Around 5.42am Police were called to Bank Street, Whāngarei, after a person was located deceased.

Emergency services are at the scene, with a cordon blocking off Bank Street between Vine and Walton Streets.

Members of the public are advised to avoid the area at this time.

Police investigators are currently undertaking enquiries to establish the circumstances around what has occurred, but at this stage the death is unexplained.

Additional information will be provided when we are in a position to do so.

ENDS.

Amanda Wieneke/NZ Police

MIL OSI