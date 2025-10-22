Severe weather, Canterbury

Source: New Zealand Police

Please attribute to Superintendent Tony Hill, Canterbury District Commander:

Police are urging Canterbury residents to prepare, and to take extra care, with a red wind warning and state of local emergency declared for Thursday 23 October.

Avoid non-essential travel.

Consider if you really need to leave home. You may need to adjust any travel plans you have made. Roads and highways are already impacted, and some roads may be closed.

If you must travel, drive to the conditions and take extra care.

High winds could damage trees, powerlines and insecure roofs, and make driving hazardous for all drivers and especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcyclists.

Do not light any outdoor fires for any reason.

A fire ban is in place from now until Sunday. Avoid lighting any fires or using gas cookers outside. A fire in high winds will spread very quickly. Police will be investigating any suspicious fires and may prosecute those responsible.

We have staff out in force during this emergency to help keep people safe.

If you need help urgently call 111.

