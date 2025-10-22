Source: NZ Ministry for Primary Industries
Have your say
New Zealand Food Safety is inviting public comment on proposed changes to the Food Notice: Maximum Residue Levels for Agricultural Compounds.
The proposed changes include:
- 7 proposals for new, amended, or removed maximum residue levels in Schedule 1
- one proposal for a new entry in Schedule 3.
This consultation opened on 6 October and we’re accepting submissions until 11.59pm on 5 December 2025.
Consultation document
Proposals to amend the Food Notice: Maximum Residue Levels for Agricultural Compounds [PDF, 405 KB]
Related document
NZL 786 ??? SPS notification: Proposals to amend Maximum Residue Levels (WTO notification) [PDF, 245 KB]
The current food notice
Food Notice: Maximum Residue Levels for Agricultural Compounds [PDF, 816 KB]
Background information
Maximum Residue Levels (MRLs) are the maximum legal levels for residues of agricultural chemicals and veterinary medicines in food for sale in New Zealand. As new products and uses are registered, new entries for MRLs and compounds for which no MRL applies are established, and existing entries are adjusted as needed. The MRLs are set to ensure that residue levels remain as low as practicable without compromising the ability for the chemical to successfully do what is intended.
The food notice and its entries are established for agricultural compounds to support good agricultural practice in New Zealand while ensuring risks associated with food safety are effectively managed. MRLs may also be proposed to support the importation of food into New Zealand.
Making a submission
Submissions will be accepted until 11.59pm on 5 December 2025.
Make an online submission ??? SurveyMonkey
Email and postal submissions
While we prefer online submissions, you can send us your feedback by email or post.
In your submission, answer these questions for any of the compounds for which changes to the notice are being proposed.
- On balance, do you oppose any of the details of the proposals, such as setting a MRL for a particular commodity or species?
- Do you oppose an MRL entry being established at all for this compound or for a commodity? If so, why do you oppose it?
- If an MRL is to be set for this compound for the commodity, do you disagree with the levels or conditions proposed? If so, why do you disagree?
Make sure you also include in your submission:
- your name and title (if applicable)
- your organisation’s name (if applicable)
- your address.
Email ACVM.Consultation@mpi.govt.nz
Or post to:
MRL Amendments
New Zealand Food Safety
Ministry for Primary Industries
PO Box 2526
Wellington 6140.
Submissions are public information
Note that all, part, or a summary of your submission may be published on this website. Most often this happens when we issue a document that reviews the submissions received.
People can also ask for copies of submissions under the Official Information Act 1982 (OIA). The OIA says we must make the content of submissions available unless we have good reason for withholding it. Those reasons are detailed in sections 6 and 9 of the OIA.
If you think there are grounds to withhold specific information from publication, make this clear in your submission or contact us. Reasons may include that it discloses commercially sensitive or personal information. However, any decision MPI makes to withhold details can be reviewed by the Ombudsman, who may direct us to release it.