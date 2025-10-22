Source: NZ Ministry for Primary Industries

New Zealand Food Safety is inviting public comment on proposed changes to the Food Notice: Maximum Residue Levels for Agricultural Compounds.

The proposed changes include:

7 proposals for new, amended, or removed maximum residue levels in Schedule 1

one proposal for a new entry in Schedule 3.

This consultation opened on 6 October and we’re accepting submissions until 11.59pm on 5 December 2025.

Consultation document

Proposals to amend the Food Notice: Maximum Residue Levels for Agricultural Compounds [PDF, 405 KB]

Related document

NZL 786 ??? SPS notification: Proposals to amend Maximum Residue Levels (WTO notification) [PDF, 245 KB]

The current food notice

Food Notice: Maximum Residue Levels for Agricultural Compounds [PDF, 816 KB]

Background information

Maximum Residue Levels (MRLs) are the maximum legal levels for residues of agricultural chemicals and veterinary medicines in food for sale in New Zealand. As new products and uses are registered, new entries for MRLs and compounds for which no MRL applies are established, and existing entries are adjusted as needed. The MRLs are set to ensure that residue levels remain as low as practicable without compromising the ability for the chemical to successfully do what is intended.

The food notice and its entries are established for agricultural compounds to support good agricultural practice in New Zealand while ensuring risks associated with food safety are effectively managed. MRLs may also be proposed to support the importation of food into New Zealand.

Making a submission

Submissions will be accepted until 11.59pm on 5 December 2025.

Make an online submission ??? SurveyMonkey

Email and postal submissions

While we prefer online submissions, you can send us your feedback by email or post.

In your submission, answer these questions for any of the compounds for which changes to the notice are being proposed.

On balance, do you oppose any of the details of the proposals, such as setting a MRL for a particular commodity or species?

Do you oppose an MRL entry being established at all for this compound or for a commodity? If so, why do you oppose it?

If an MRL is to be set for this compound for the commodity, do you disagree with the levels or conditions proposed? If so, why do you disagree?

Make sure you also include in your submission:

your name and title (if applicable)

your organisation’s name (if applicable)

your address.

Email ACVM.Consultation@mpi.govt.nz

Or post to:

MRL Amendments

New Zealand Food Safety

Ministry for Primary Industries

PO Box 2526

Wellington 6140.