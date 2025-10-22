Police committed to getting justice for Baby Ru

Source: New Zealand Police

To be attributed to Detective Inspector Nick Pritchard:

Two years ago today, a small boy who the country has come to know as Baby Ru arrived at Hutt Hospital with critical injuries.

Tragically he passed away as a result of those injuries, just a few days short of his second birthday.

The cause of death was found to be blunt-force trauma, which Police believe to be non-accidental.

This week, Baby Ru and his wider whānau should have been excitedly preparing for his upcoming fourth birthday – instead, whānau are marking the second anniversary of his death.

Three adults remain persons of interest in the police investigation into Baby Ru’s death.

I know that people across New Zealand share the immense frustration – and sadness – that our investigation team feels, knowing that the person responsible for Baby Ru’s death has not yet been held to account for their actions.

I can assure the New Zealand public that our investigation team remain as committed as we were on day one of the homicide inquiry to ensuring that justice is served for Baby Ru.

I urge those who could help us hold Baby Ru’s killer to account to do so. Contact Police and tell us what you know. It’s not too late to do the right thing.

