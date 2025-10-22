New Zealand Flag to fly at half-mast to mark the funeral of former Prime Minister Rt Hon Jim Bolger

Source: Ministry for Culture and Heritage

As a mark of mourning and respect, the New Zealand Flag is to be flown at half-mast on all Government and public buildings on Thursday 23 October 2025 to mark the funeral of former Prime Minister the Right Honourable Jim Bolger.

This instruction applies to all Government Departments, buildings and naval vessels which have flag poles and normally fly the New Zealand Flag. The Flag should be returned to full mast at the close of business hours on 23 October 2025.

The flag is half-masted by first raising it to the top of the mast and then immediately lowering it slowly to the half-mast position. The half-mast position will depend on the size of the flag and the length of the flagpole. The flag must be lowered to a position recognisably “half-mast” to avoid the appearance of a flag which has accidentally fallen away from the top of the flagpole. As a guide, the flag should be more than its own depth from the top of the flagpole.