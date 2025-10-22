Gisborne homicide: Witnesses urged to come forward

Source: New Zealand Police

Police investigating the murder of Bill Maangi in Gisborne are urging those who know what happened to him to speak to us.

Mr Maangi died after being shot in the early hours of 29 September, and Police continue to piece together the sequence of events that led to his death, says Detective Inspector Martin James.

Twenty staff continue to work on the case, including staff supporting from out of town.

A number of items of interest have been seized and are being forensically examined.

“We continue to make good progress, and we are committed to finding out what happened to Mr Maangi,” says Detective Inspector James.

“Mr Maangi was a family man and there are now four kids left without their dad. They didn’t deserve this tragedy in their young lives.

“We know there were a number of people who were at and around the Forrester House/Ormond Road area through the night and early hours of Monday 29 September

“Police are confident someone knows what happened to him. We’re appealing to you now – please, speak up. You don’t want this weighing on you long-term.

“The person or people responsible for his death need to be held accountable, and our community will be safer for it.”

Please get in touch through 105, either over the phone or online, referencing Operation Bushman, or the file number 250929/9035.

Information can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

