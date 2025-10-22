Fire Safety – Ban on open fires and fireworks over the Central South Island

Source: Fire and Emergency New Zealand

A total ban on outdoor fires and fireworks comes into force in Marlborough, Canterbury and South Canterbury from noon today because of the extreme fire risk caused by the next wave of the severe gales forecast to hit the South Island.

Winds are forecast to exceed 100km/hr in many places, with high temperatures and low humidity.

The ban will cover the whole of Canterbury and South Canterbury, from the boundary with Marlborough (north of Kaikoura) to the Waitaki River. It will remain in place until 8am on Monday 27 October.

Firefighters are still dealing with some of the many vegetation fires that occurred yesterday, and which have caused extensive damage and property losses. The worse of these were around Kaikoura, where five homes have been destroyed.

“We are asking every landowner, agricultural contractor, forestry manager and lifestyle block owner to help us avoid any more fires starting, or reigniting from previous burns,” Fire and Emergency Commander Rob Hands says.

Yesterday’s fires showed the devastating effects that wildfires have on communities, putting lives at risk and causing significant damage.

Anyone who has had an outdoor fire since the beginning of September is asked to go and check today that it is completely out. If you see any sign of heat or smoke, please act immediately to fully wet down the site. If this is not possible, call 111 so that firefighters can assist.

Canterbury District Commander Dave Stackhouse says there is a limited opportunity to act today before the winds strengthen again this evening. Strong winds make it very difficult for firefighters and it may be impossible to use aircraft.

Fire and Emergency is also asking the community to help by refraining from letting off fireworks as part of Diwali celebrations while the fireworks ban is in place. And people planning outdoor activities over the long weekend should remember that all campfires and bonfires are also prohibited.