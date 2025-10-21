Police lay further charges following Operation Beverly

Source: New Zealand Police

Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Greaves, Auckland City CIB:

Further charges have been laid following Operation Beverly, the investigation into alleged historical sexual offending at Dilworth School.

This week, detectives charged another man as part of our ongoing enquiries into these matters at the Auckland school.

A 72-year-old man has been charged with three counts of indecency with a boy between 12-16 years old.

These charges relate to additional alleged offending that has been identified as part of our ongoing enquiries.

The man will appear in Auckland District Court on Wednesday.

Investigators working on Operation Beverly have spoken with a number of former students who have been identified as being victims of sexual abuse while at the school.

While we have spoken to more than 150 former students, I still encourage anyone with information that hasn’t spoken with the investigation team yet to get in touch.

Anyone with any information, or who would like to make a report, can update Police online now or call 105.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

