Person dies following boating incident off Napier

A person has died following a boating incident off Napier today.

Police were contacted at 1.40pm today after two people failed to return from a crayfishing trip this morning.

Coastguard Hawke’s Bay were deployed and located one of the people in the water at 3.10pm.

That person was transported back to shore by Coastguard Rescue, where they were checked over by Ambulance staff.

Tragically the second person was located unresponsive in the water a short time later and was unable to be revived.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

