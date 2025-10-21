Annual inflation at 3.0 percent in September 2025 – Consumers price index: September 2025 quarter – Stats NZ news story and information release

Annual inflation at 3.0 percent in September 2025 – news story

20 October 2025

Aotearoa New Zealand’s consumers price index (CPI) increased 3.0 percent in the 12 months to the September 2025 quarter, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

The 3.0 percent increase follows a 2.7 percent increase in the 12 months to the June 2025 quarter. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s target band for the annual inflation rate is 1 to 3 percent.

“The 3.0 percent annual inflation rate in the September 2025 quarter is the highest since the June 2024 quarter when it was 3.3 percent,” prices and deflators spokesperson Nicola Growden said.

