Motorbike riders urged to take care after several crashes

Source: New Zealand Police

As spring arrives and the weather improves, Police are urging motorcycle riders to use good judgement on the roads, following four crashes in the space of two hours.

“As the country steps out of winter into warmer and lighter months we usually see an uptick of motorcycles on our roads, and unfortunately an increase in motorcycle injuries and crashes,” says Superintendent Steve Greally, Director Road Policing.

Spring often brings inexperienced riders, and people who might have had time off from riding, back onto bikes.

“The consequences of a mistake on a motorbike can be far worse than for other vehicles, which is why we’re urging new and returning riders to take extra care,” Superintendent Greally says.

Spring riding can present its own challenges. Short bouts of rain can make for a combination of wet and dry, and greasy, roads; sunstrike and glare can limit rider vision; and warm temperatures can lead to oil and loose grit.

Police were aware of and monitoring an organised motorcycle run, which went from Whatawhata, through Pirongia, Te Awamutu, Arapuni, Putaruru, and north to Huntly on Saturday.

Within around two hours, Police were notified of four riders coming off their bikes.

At around 11am, a woman came off her motorbike after hitting gravel on Te Pahu Road, sustaining a fractured wrist.

Ten minutes later on the same road, a man came off his bike and was knocked unconscious, and reported having a sore back. The man hadn’t ridden in 30 years.

About 12:20pm, another member of the motorcycle run came off his bike on Arapuni Road. He had been riding in formation, and was pushed onto gravel after going around a slight bend. He suffered a broken arm.

Around 15 minutes, later another man who was riding two abreast came off his bike on Arapuni Road – ambulance assistance was declined.

“We all want to be out on the roads when it’s good weather, but it’s important to get the basics right,” Superintendent Greally says.

“I understand that riding with friends can be a great experience, but it’s not great when the cost is a serious injury or worse.

“We’re reminding riders to take it slow, make sure they’re wearing the right gear and make good decisions,” he says.

New and returning riders are urged to explore resources such as Ride Forever.

ENDS

Issued by the Police Media Centre.

MIL OSI