Consultation on the Code of Practice for the Security of Radioactive Material: ORS C5 2021

The Director for Radiation Safety (the Director) intends to review the Code of Practice for the Security of Radioactive Material: ORS C5 2021 (ORS C5 2021) . The review will be conducted in accordance with section 90 of the Radiation Safety Act 2016 (the Act).

The Director is appointed under section 76 of the Act.

About the review

The purpose of the review is to enable the Director to decide whether changes are required to improve ORS C5 2021. The review will consider information on the operation, technical accuracy and clarity of the code of practice.

Call for public submissions

Before reviewing the code of practice, the Director invites public submissions on the review question:

Are changes required to improve the Code of Practice for the Security of Radioactive Material: ORS C5 2021?

To make a submission, please email ors.codes@health.govt.nz by 5pm, Friday 28 November 2025. It will be helpful if you use the subject line: Submission on the review of ORS C5 2021.

About ORS C5 2021

ORS C5 2021 was issued under section 86 of the Act. The purpose of the code of practice is to specify the technical requirements that a person who deals with radioactive material must comply with in order to comply with the fundamental requirements for security of radioactive material set out in sections 11 and 12 of the Act. The scope of the code of practice includes the requirements for radioactive material that is in storage or is to be transported.

The code of practice was issued to be appropriate to the level of risk posed by the radioactive material, its use, and its potential misuse.

The scope of the code of practice is set out in the Code of Practice for the Security of Radioactive Material: ORS C5 2021.

After the review is complete

If the review indicates that changes are required to improve ORS C5 2021, a further public consultation on the proposed changes will be conducted. Information on the review’s findings will be published on this webpage following the completion of the review and this information will indicate the ‘next steps’.