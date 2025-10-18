Injury statistics – work-related claims: 2024 – Stats NZ information release

|
Injury statistics – work-related claims: 2024 – information release
17 October 2025
Injury statistics for work-related claims give information about claims accepted by ACC for work-related injuries.
Key facts
- A total of 209,400 work-related claims were made in 2024 (down 16,600 from 2023).
- In 2024, the incidence rate for work-related injury claims was 80 claims per 1,000 full-time equivalent employees (FTEs). This is the lowest rate since the start of the series in 2002.
- The agriculture, forestry, and fishing; arts and recreation services; and manufacturing industries had the highest incidence rates of work-related injury claims in 2024.
- By body site of injury, the abdomen (including pelvis, kidney, lower back/spine) had the highest number of work-related injury claims in 2024, with 39,700 claims.
- Trades workers had the highest number of claims by occupation in 2024, with 34,400 claims.
- By age group, the oldest workers (aged 75 and over) had the highest incidence rate of claims in 2024, with 131 claims per 1,000 FTEs.
- By region, Gisborne/Hawke’s Bay had the highest incidence rate of claims in 2024, with 120 claims per 1,000 FTEs.
Visit our website to read this information release:
The Government Statistician authorises all statistics and data we publish.
