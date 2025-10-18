Injury statistics – work-related claims: 2024 – Stats NZ information release

Injury statistics – work-related claims: 2024 – information release 17 October 2025 Injury statistics for work-related claims give information about claims accepted by ACC for work-related injuries. Key facts A total of 209,400 work-related claims were made in 2024 (down 16,600 from 2023).

In 2024, the incidence rate for work-related injury claims was 80 claims per 1,000 full-time equivalent employees (FTEs). This is the lowest rate since the start of the series in 2002.

The agriculture, forestry, and fishing; arts and recreation services; and manufacturing industries had the highest incidence rates of work-related injury claims in 2024.

By body site of injury, the abdomen (including pelvis, kidney, lower back/spine) had the highest number of work-related injury claims in 2024, with 39,700 claims.

Trades workers had the highest number of claims by occupation in 2024, with 34,400 claims.

By age group, the oldest workers (aged 75 and over) had the highest incidence rate of claims in 2024, with 131 claims per 1,000 FTEs.

By region, Gisborne/Hawke's Bay had the highest incidence rate of claims in 2024, with 120 claims per 1,000 FTEs.

