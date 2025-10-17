Sun Group Launches Sun PhuQuoc Airways, Completing its Tourism Ecosystem

Source: Media Outreach

PHU QUOC, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 October 2025 – Sun Group officially launched Sun PhuQuoc Airways at a ceremony in Hanoi on October 15, marking the debut of Vietnam’s first ‘resort airline’ model, designed to seamlessly connect Phu Quoc with travellers around the world.

An Airline Named After an Island

Sun PhuQuoc Airways is the first Vietnamese airline named after an island, reflecting Sun Group’s strategic commitment to developing the ‘Pearl Island’. The launch is particularly timely as Phu Quoc, now a special administrative unit, will host the 2027 APEC Summit, significantly increasing air travel demand. The airline is poised to enhance the region’s aviation and tourism infrastructure.

According to Sun Group’s Chairman, Dang Minh Truong, the airline aims to expand travel opportunities to Phu Quoc through direct flights and a seamless experience, completing the group’s comprehensive tourism ecosystem.

A radiant symphony of launch day

The launch ceremony of Sun PhuQuoc Airways was meticulously staged under the theme “Symphony of the Sun,” transforming the entire space into the experience of the airline’s first-ever flight — a journey that narrates Sun Group’s aspiration to conquer the skies through music, light, and art.

Commercial Operations and Routes

Ticket sales have commenced on the airline’s official website. Commercial flights will begin on November 1, 2025.

It has completed the setup of its operational systems, safety procedures, and the ‘hub-and-spoke’ route network plan, positioning Phu Quoc as the central hub. Initial routes will connect Phu Quoc with Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, and Da Nang, as well as the key domestic route, Ha Noi – TP.HCM and TP.HCM – Da Nang. The network will expand from December 2025 with additional routes: Hanoi – Da Nang and Cam Ranh – Phu Quoc.

Sun PhuQuoc Airways had been granted both the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) and the Approved Training Organisation (ATO) licence by the Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam on September 25. The airline has already taken delivery of its first three aircraft, including Airbus A321NX and A321CEO models, out of a total of 8 aircraft planned for operation in 2025. The fleet will be rapidly expanded, reaching 25 aircraft by the end of 2026, and around 30–35 aircraft by 2027.

Sun PhuQuoc Airways was created to expand opportunities for travel, leisure, and discovery of Phu Quoc — not only for Vietnamese people but also for international visitors — through direct flights, reasonable fares, and a seamless experience from the sky to the ground. For Sun Group, aviation serves as the final pair of wings completing our comprehensive tourism ecosystem, contributing to the realization of our aspiration to make Phu Quoc in particular, and Vietnam in general, one of the region’s and the world’s leading destinations.

Commercial Start Date: November 1, 2025.

