Road closed, State Highway 28, Putaruru

State Highway 28/Whites Road, Putaruru is closed following a serious crash this morning.

Police were called to the two-vehicle crash at around 5.20am.

The road is closed at both ends and diversions are in place at the State Highway 1 intersection, and the State Highway 5 intersection.

Initial indicators are that there are serious injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit have been notified, and the road is expected to be closed for some time.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area where possible and to expect delays.

