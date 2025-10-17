Dog incidents trending upwards, stats show

Source: NZ Department of Conservation

Date: 17 October 2025

And the data shows kiwi, our national bird, is falling victim to uncontrolled dogs at a concerning rate.

Hayden Loper, DOC Principal Investigation Officer, says a report compiled by DOC’s National Compliance Team shows there were 75 recorded incidents of dogs attacking, killing, or harassing seals or sea lions between 9 September 2020 and 12 August 2025.

“Deaths of seals and sea lions have occurred in every year, with a noticeable spike in 2024,” Hayden says. “August is the most common month for attacks on seal and sea lions, as it aligns with breeding season.”

DOC’s data release on dog attack incidents coincides with a case which culminated this week. On Thursday, a man appeared for sentencing in Nelson District Court on two charges relating to an incident in September 2024, when his two dogs attacked a fur seal on Kina Beach near Motueka. He was fined $2,000 and his dogs were ordered to be destroyed.

Hayden says the reported incidents of dogs attacking wildlife don’t end with seals and sea lions. Penguins and kiwi also feature prominently in the five-year statistics – in the same five-year period, there were 96 incidents of other protected species falling victim to dogs.

“It’s the owner’s responsibility to keep their dog under control,” Hayden says. “It is not just untrained or aggressive dogs that kill protected wildlife – even small, usually docile pets or well-trained hunting dogs can and do cause serious injury or death when not controlled.”

Under the Dog Control Act, it is a serious offence to own a dog which attacks protected wildlife. The maximum penalty for owning a dog that attacks and kills protected wildlife is three years in prison, or a $20,000 fine. The dog will almost always be destroyed.

“DOC will investigate all reported incidents of dogs attacking or harassing wildlife,” Hayden says. “The best way the public can help us with this is by reporting any incident involving a dog attacking wildlife, and calling 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468).”

DOC’s data categorises the interactions between dogs and seals/sea lions according to severity. Although harassment is the most common type of incident, attacks and injuries have increased in recent years.

Every person, business, and community has a role in protecting and restoring nature – particularly our vulnerable protected species. Once our unique species are gone from here, they’re gone from everywhere.

Dog owners can have their animals trained to avoid protected native birds, such as kiwi or penguins, and Hayden encourages people to be proactive and get their dogs trained.

”We need dog owners who are out naturing to demonstrate responsibility for their animals, and ensure they keep them away from protected native species. It’s best to get them trained and not need it, than skip the training and have an incident.”

In the five years between 9 September 2020 and 12 August, DOC recorded 75 incidents of dogs attacking, killing or harassing seals or sea lions – both of which are protected species.

The eastern region of the North Island had the most incidents (17), followed by the southern part of the South Island (16) and the lower North Island (13).

We also compiled data on reported incidents of dogs attacking, killing or harassing protected birds over the same period. Kiwi (27) and little blue penguin (36) were heavily over-represented in the 96 reported incidents.

In Northland, dog attacks on kiwi are particularly concerning and happening with regularity – due to roaming domesticated dogs. In Bay of Islands, 19 kiwi have been killed by dogs from 1 Jan 2025 to 16 September.

There is a clear upward trend in the number of incidents involving dogs and penguins – climbing from six in 2021, to more than 20 already in 2025.

